Muzaffarabad beefs up security, bans music at public places during Ramazan

Tariq Naqash Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:13am
MUZAFFARABAD: Authorities in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) capital on Friday resolved to beef up security arrangements at mosques during the remaining half of Ramazan, along with other measures aimed at maintaining the sanctity of the holy month and ensuring public order, particularly as the rush in markets and places of worship tends to increase in its last legs.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the District Peace Committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Munir Ahmed Qureshi and attended by religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought as well as officials.

The meeting underscored the need to promote sectarian harmony and maintain an atmosphere of brotherhood among followers of all schools of thought, urging religious scholars to use the pulpit to discourage sectarian hatred and bitterness.

Participants were told that anti-state elements were pursuing their nefarious designs without any distinction of sect or faction and were targeting Muslims through acts of violence and mischief.

In view of the evolving global situation, it was stressed that the administration, security institutions and religious scholars would have to demonstrate collective vigilance and responsibility to further strengthen the environment of tolerance and harmony that had prevailed for decades.

Special arrangements would be made at major mosques during Friday prayers, Taraweeh and Eidul Fitr congregations, including the use of metal detectors, CCTV cameras and volunteer staff. Volunteers would also be deployed during the five daily prayers and Friday congregations to assist in maintaining security.

The meeting also announced a ban on playing music and songs in markets, shopping malls and public transport during Ramazan.

Religious scholars were urged to devote part of their sermons to the moral and social training of youth by raising awareness against adulteration, profiteering, the sale of substandard goods, theft and robbery, and by highlighting the importance of cleanliness in homes and neighbourhoods.

The meeting also called for stricter surveillance and checking at markets, shopping areas and entry points of the city. Authorities were directed to keep a close watch on persons arriving from other districts in the guise of beggars or hawkers and to ensure their expulsion through an effective strategy.

It was further decided that all points of the National Action Plan would be implemented in letter and spirit, while mosques and seminaries would maintain proper scrutiny and data of persons observing itikaf.

Participants also warned that sharing or commenting on unverified news on social media, provoking any school of thought, or spreading hatred and prejudice would constitute cybercrime, and urged religious scholars and spiritual leaders to help curb such practices.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

Tariq Naqash is a Muzaffarabad-based senior staff correspondent for Dawn with nearly three decades of experience in reporting, analysis, and feature writing. His work focuses on politics, conflict, and governance. He can be found on X at @tariqnaqash.

