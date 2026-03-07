Fact check: Saudi Arabia has not recently changed its investment policies for Pakistan

Multiple users — including Indian, Afghan and pro-PTI accounts — across various social media platforms have been sharing a Geo News clip since March 5, 2026, claiming that the media outlet reported that Saudi Arabia had recently changed its policies regarding Pakistan with respect to grants, deposits, and investments. However, the clip is from 2023.

In December last year, Saudi Arabia announced that it would roll over a $3 billion loan to Pakistan for another year, making it the first relief for Islamabad after the two countries signed a defence pact.

Pakistan also gets oil from Saudi Arabia on deferred payments to stabilise its paltry foreign exchange reserves.

On March 5, a user who appears to be a PTI supporter from his bio shared a video of a Geo News bulletin reporting that Saudi Arabia changed its policies related to Pakistan in terms of investment.

“BREAKING NEWS: Saudi Arabia bans free money to Pakistan! No money without conditions!! Pakistan should first show development!! We won’t give public tax money for free to anyone like this,” reads the caption.

The post garnered more than 370,000 views.

It must be noted that nowhere in the video was it mentioned that the policy change was linked to Pakistan.

The same clip was shared by Mirza Shahzad Akbar, former special assistant to the prime minister, with the caption: “In the era of General (Field Marshal), even true love finally came to an end!”

His post gathered more than 150,000 views.

The same video was shared by other social media users, including Afghan and Indian accounts, as seen here, here, here, here and here, collectively gaining more than 180,000 views.

A fact-check was initiated to determine the veracity of the claim due to its virality and keen public interest in the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

A keyword search conducted to check whether any mainstream international or local media had reported the claim yielded an Urdu news report by Geo TV, dated January 19, 2023, with the title: “The reason for delay in aid from Saudi Arabia comes forth.”

The same was also reported by Arab News in a story dated January 18, 2023, with the headline: “Saudi finance minister says kingdom changing no-strings aid.” It stated that the country had changed the way it assists allies, shifting from previously giving direct grants and deposits unconditionally.

It added that the decision was not specific to Pakistan.

Separately, in a post on X, PML-N MPA and Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt also flagged the claim as “fake”.

Moreover, a reverse image search yielded a YouTube video of the Saudi Arabian finance minister’s remarks that were quoted in the Geo News clip. It was posted on Jan 18, 2023, by Al Arabiya English with the title: “Saudi Finance Minister says country prepared ahead of time for inflation.”

Further investigation revealed that the anchor in the bulletin was no longer attached to Geo News.

The claim that a viral clip of Geo News reporting that Saudi Arabia has recently changed its policies related to investment in Pakistan is false.

The video is from January 2023.