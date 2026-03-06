Iran Guards say targeted US base in UAE over school strike

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say they targeted a US base in the UAE that they alleged had been used as a launchpad for a strike on a girl’s elementary school in Minab, AFP reports.

“Al-Dhafra air base, belonging to American terrorists in the region, was targeted using drones and precision missiles,” the Guards said in a statement broadcast on state TV.

Neither Israel nor the United States has claimed responsibility for the reported attack, which was close to sites controlled by the Revolutionary Guards.