Iran football players labelled ‘wartime traitors’ after anthem silence in women’s Asian Cup opener

An Iranian state television presenter has labelled the women’s national football team as “wartime traitors” after the players did not sing their national anthem before the Asian Cup game against South Korea in Australia, Reuters reports.

Their players stood in silence when Iran’s anthem was played before their 3-0 loss to South Korea on Monday, though they sang and saluted before a 4-0 defeat by hosts Australia three days later.

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting presenter Mohammad Reza Shahbazi said in a video that the players showed a lack of patriotism and their actions amounted to the “pinnacle of dishonour” in footage circulating widely on social media.

“Let me just say one thing: traitors during wartime must be dealt with more severely,” Shahbazi said. “Anyone who takes a step against the country under war conditions must be dealt with more severely. Like this matter of our women’s football team not singing the national anthem … these people must be dealt with more severely.”

Players’ union FIFPRO called on the Asian Football Confederation and FIFA to uphold their human rights obligations and undertake all necessary steps to ensure the safety of Iran’s squad after Shahbazi’s comments.