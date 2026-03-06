Doha condemns Iran strikes on Bahrain buildings housing Qatari military personnel

The Qatari foreign ministry has issued a statement condemning Iranian strikes on buildings in Bahrain housing personnel from the Qatari Amiri Naval Forces.

The statement adds that the Qatari naval personnel are participating in the Unified Maritime Operations Centre, which is affiliated with the Unified Military Command of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

It describes the attacks as “a blatant act of aggression and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain and a direct threat to its security and stability as well as the security of the region”.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the State of Qatar’s full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain in confronting this attack, stressing that targeting facilities hosting forces operating within the framework of joint Gulf cooperation represents a dangerous escalation that affects the security of GCC states and undermines the principles of good neighbourliness and respect for state sovereignty,” the statement reads.

It adds that none of the Qatari personnel were injured.