PHOTOS: People take to the streets of Karachi to protest Iran supreme leader’s assassination Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:51pm 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Women participate in a demonstration protesting the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes, in Karachi, on March 6. — Reuters A woman chants slogans and holds an Iranian flag during a demonstration protesting the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes, in Karachi, on March 6. — Reuters People walk past a banner of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a demonstration protesting his assassination in US and Israeli strikes, in Karachi on March 6. — Reuters Women participate in a demonstration protesting the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes, in Karachi, on March 6. — Reuters