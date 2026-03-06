German chancellor warns prolonging war not in Europe’s interest

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned that prolonging the war in the Middle East will pose risks to regional stability and Europe’s security, Al Jazeera reports.

Merz says a protracted conflict threatens the security of Israel and its partners in the region, adding that continuing the war is not in their interest and warning of dangers that could threaten Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to Merz, instability in Iran could threaten Europe’s energy security and trigger uncontrolled waves of migration.