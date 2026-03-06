E-Paper | March 06, 2026

F1 likely to drop Bahrain and Saudi races without replacement amid Gulf conflict

Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 06:29pm
The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix are unlikely to be replaced on what would become a 22-race Formula One calendar if, as now looks probable, they are cancelled due to conflict in the Middle East, Reuters reports.

Multiple senior sources in the F1 paddock have told Reuters that reducing the world championship from a scheduled 24 rounds was the most probable outcome.

Bahrain’s floodlit race at the Sakhir circuit to the south of Manama is scheduled for April 12, with the Saudi race in Jeddah due on the following weekend.

MotoGP is also due to race at Qatar’s Lusail circuit near Doha on April 12 and has said that date looks very difficult for them to fulfil, with the round unlikely to move to another venue.

The World Endurance Championship (WEC) round in Doha from March 26-28 has been postponed.

Iran Israel War

