Israel claims it destroyed ‘bunker’ of Ayatollah Khamenei

Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 06:19pm
The Israeli claims its fighter jets “dismantled” an underground bunker that was meant to be used as a command hub by assassinated Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, AFP reports.

“The underground military bunker, which was located beneath the regime’s leadership compound in the centre of Tehran, was intended to be used by the supreme leader of the Iranian regime as a secure emergency command centre,” the military has claimed in a statement.

“Khamenei was eliminated before he could use the bunker during operation ‘Roaring Lion’, but the compound continued to be used by senior Iranian regime officials.”

The Israeli military adds that around 50 combat jets were involved in the strikes on the underground network, that spanned “multiple streets in the heart of Tehran”.

