Turkiye extends Mideast flight cancellations over Iran war

Turkish flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan have been stopped until March 9 over the conflict in Iran, Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said, Reuters reports.

He added that flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates would not take place today.

In a statement, Uraloglu said Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines had removed Iran flights from their programmes until March 12 and March 20, respectively.

He added that a total of seven Iraqi Airways flights were in Turkish airports, while two Turkish aircraft remained in Tehran’s airport.

Two flights by Azerbaijan Airways were rerouted to the Igdir province, and passengers were transported to Nakhchivan by land after Iranian drone attacks there, he said.