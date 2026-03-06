Iran announces gradual restoration of administrative activities

Despite ongoing US-Israeli attacks, Iran has announced that it will gradually restore administrative activities, with all ministries, organisations and executive bodies based in Tehran Province to operate with 20 per cent of their employees present on-site from Sunday, according to Al Jazeera.

The announcement said that all female employees in the province will work remotely, and certain banks will remain open.

Operational units of service‑providing bodies, municipalities, medical centres, and military, law enforcement, and security institutions are exempt from this directive. All managerial ranks in the province are also excluded from remote work and must be present at their workplace.