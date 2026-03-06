Indonesia begins evacuating citizens from Iran as war rages

Indonesia began evacuating dozens of its citizens from Iran on Friday, a foreign ministry official said according to AFP.

Tens of thousands of foreigners stranded by the conflict include 329 Indonesians in Iran, most of them students in the city of Qom.

“The evacuation of Indonesian citizens in Iran will begin gradually today, and this first phase will be carried out via Azerbaijan,” Heni Hamidah — the official charged with the welfare of citizens abroad — told reporters in Jakarta.

A first batch of 32 Indonesians was expected to arrive in Jakarta on Monday or Tuesday, she said.