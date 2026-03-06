Indonesia begins evacuating citizens from Iran as war rages

Indonesia began evacuating dozens of its citizens from Iran, a foreign ministry official said, as war rages in the Middle East, AFP reports.

Attacks by the United States and Israel on the Islamic Republic and Iran’s retaliatory strikes in the region have stranded tens of thousands of foreigners, with flights cancelled and airspace shuttered.

They include 329 Indonesians in Iran, most of them students in the city of Qom.

“The evacuation of Indonesian citizens in Iran will begin gradually today, and this first phase will be carried out via Azerbaijan,” Heni Hamidah —the official charged with the welfare of citizens abroad — told reporters in Jakarta.