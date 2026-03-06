IRGC says Iran ready for prolonged war, threatens ‘painful blows’ with new weaponry

Iran is prepared to fight a prolonged war and plans to introduce advanced weapons not yet used in the conflict, a spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, Middle East Eye reports.

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini warned that Iran’s enemies should expect “painful blows” in the next wave of attacks.

Naeini said new Iranian technologies and weapons are “on the way” and have “not yet been deployed on a large scale”.

He added that Iran is better prepared than during last year’s 12-day conflict with the United States and Israel, describing the current confrontation as a “sacred and legitimate war”.