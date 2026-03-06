E-Paper | March 06, 2026

SPORTS GROUNDS

March 6, 2026
SPORTS GROUNDS: In many areas of Balochistan, there is only one sports ground, and that is used exclusively by boys. Girls are either not allowed, or are not provided a safe and appropriate environment to play. Time and again, our girls have proven that they can excel in any field. Physical activities are not only about games; they build confidence, discipline, teamwork, mental strength and physical health. Denying girls access to sports grounds is denying them a healthy and balanced future. There should be separate grounds for girls, qualified women coaches, proper equipment and encouragement from the authorities.

Mahal Hassni
Hub

CROWDED BUSES: The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus system serves an estimated 150,000 passengers daily, making it a vital lifeline for affordable public transport in the twin cities. However, the evening peak hours bring significant challenges. Despite buses arriving every 4-8 minutes, overcrowding is common, with vehicles frequently running at full capacity. Commuters often face long waits marked by pushing and shoving at platforms, and then come the uncomfortable journeys as people have to stand in packed aisles. This daily ordeal particularly affects women, the elderly, and those with children. The Punjab Mass Transit Authority and relevant officials must address the issue by increasing the number of buses during peak hours, optimising schedules, or introducing express services on high-demand routes.

Haider Hayat Khan
Bannu

POSTING ORDERS: The posting orders of college teachers, promoted from assistant professor to associate professor, in Punjab have not been issued despite the passage of more than two months. The extraordinary delay is affecting the seniority and financial benefits of the teachers. Many of the teachers who have been promoted are in their last years of service and this is their last chance for promotion. The government should take immediate notice of the matter.

Name withheld on request
Lahore

