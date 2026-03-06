E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Google opens AI centre as Berlin defends reliance on US tech

AFP Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:34am
GOOGLE representatives, along with Germany’s Minister for Digitalisation Karsten Wildberger, open an AI centre in Berlin.—Reuters
BERLIN: Google opened an AI centre Berlin on Thursday, pledging to step up innovation in the German capital, which boasts a dynamic start-up scene and strong academic and research institutions.

German politicians hailed the move despite growing fears Europe is overly reliant on US tech giants that its own corporate players are struggling to match, particularly in artificial intelligence.

Google — a major AI player alongside US firms such as Anthropic, OpenAI and Microsoft — announced a 5.5 billion euro ($6.4 billion) investment drive in Germany last November.

“We have a whole range of outstanding researchers who are working on AI here in Berlin,” said Philipp Justus, Google’s country manager for Germany and VP Central Europe. “This centre is intended to enable exchange with the academic community, with policymakers, and ultimately also with companies that are driving forward the application of AI.”

In an expansion of its Berlin site, Google added an “AI demo space” for new innovations, a separate floor for research teams and an area where AI-focused events will be held. Berlin mayor Kai Wegner said the move “underscores Berlin’s international significance as a science and technology hub — with a dynamic start-up scene, strong universities and an open society that enables and promotes innovation”.

Karsten Wildberger, minister for digital transformation, stressed that “digital sovereignty is extremely important for Germany and Europe”. “But that does not mean doing everything alone,” he said. “We continue to work in equal partnerships.” He added that it was “important that we become much more active in developing things under our own steam”, listing key areas that included IT infrastructure and cloud computing.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

