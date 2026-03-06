E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Britney Spears detained for driving intoxicated

AFP Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:32am
LOS ANGELES: Pop superstar Britney Spears was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated near Los Angeles. She was released from police custody the next day, according to legal filings and US media reports.

The 44-year-old singer was arrested on Wednesday night and booked into custody by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of DUI.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law,” a representative for Spears said in a statement to Deadline.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

