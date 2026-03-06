China aerospace firm eyes $10bn investment

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Aerospace Development Industry Investment Group has expressed its keen interest in investing up to $10 billion in Pakistan across various sectors, including mining and minerals, advanced technology industries, and industrial development.

A high-level delegation from the Chinese aerospace investment group, led by Party Secretary and Chairman of the Board, Lu Jinhai, met Minister for Board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Thursday. They also highlighted their interest in collaborating with Pakistan on skill development initiatives, emphasising their long-term vision of contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth and technological progress.

The delegation further expressed its willingness to collaborate with Pakistan in supporting the aims of the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative and to improve regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

The minister informed the delegation about the extensive investment opportunities in Pakistan and stated that the country offers considerable investment potential due to its strategic geographic position connecting South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East, along with a large consumer market of over 240 million people and a young, dynamic workforce. Additionally, Pakistan presents attractive incentives for investors.

The Chinese delegation briefed Qaiser Sheikh on the company’s global profile and operations, and stated that Aerospace Development Industry Investment Group is an international investment firm with an AAA corporate credit rating, involved in strategic industrial investments in sectors including advanced technologies, aerospace development, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, drone technologies, and energy projects.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026