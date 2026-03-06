Balochistan on alert as thousands cross border from Iran

PAKISTANI nationals load their belongings onto a vehicle at the Pakistan-Iran border in Taftan, upon their arrival from Iran.—AFP

• Bugti says over 2,000 enter Pakistan via the Taftan, Gabad crossings; provincial government closely monitors the situation

• Administrative, security teams are deployed as immigration, district teams work 24/7

QUETTA: More than 2,000 Pakistanis, including 37 families of diplomats, students, and businesspeople, have entered Pakistan through the Taftan and Gabad crossing points as tensions continue in neighbouring Iran, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Thursday.

Bugti said that the provincial government has put all relevant departments on high alert and is fully prepared to respond to any developments arising from the evolving regional situation.

The influx of people, including Pakistani citizens and foreign nati­o­nals, continues through the Paki­stan-Iran border, with authorities providing necessary assistance and facilities to those arriving at Taftan “More Pakistanis, the majority of them male and female students, are on their way to Taftan and Gabad from Iran,” Bugti said.

The provincial government has instructed administrative and security institutions in border areas to ensure organised, secure, and efficient movement and processing of incoming individuals. Immigration officials, security personnel and district administration teams are operating around the clock to ease the entry process.

According to CM Bugti, 37 famil­ies of diplomats are among the nea­rly 2,000 Pakistanis who have cro­ssed into Pakistan so far. All arrivals are receiving guidance, logistical support, and essential services, while the provincial government closely monitors the situation.

He confirmed that the Balochistan government is in constant coordination with federal authorities to ensure adequate resources are available to manage any emergency scenario effectively. He emp­h­asised that providing assistance on hum­anitarian grounds remains a key priority.

Authorities said they will continue monitoring the situation at the Taftan crossing as arrivals from Iran persist amid ongoing regional tensions.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026