Govt launches school enrollment drive

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Arshad Ayub Khan and Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah on Thursday formally launched the school enrollment campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aimed at increasing access to education and bringing more children into the school system.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the minister said the campaign would focus on enrolling new students, bringing out-of-school children into classrooms and reducing dropout rates across the province.

He said the government had set a target of enrolling 1,328,620 children for the academic year 2026-27, adding that all available resources would be utilised to achieve the target and ensure that every child had access to quality education.

A digital dashboard has also been established to monitor the progress of the enrollment drive, enabling authorities to track admissions and performance in real time across different districts of the province.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026