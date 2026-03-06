Senate body orders PWD staff absorption, payment of salaries

ISLAMABAD: A Senate panel on Wednesday took up the compliance report from several ministries and departments that had been directed in the meeting held on February 16, 2026 to accept the transfer of the remaining Pak PWD maintenance staff and ensure payment of salaries along with arrears for the last seven months.

Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works met today at the Old PIPS Hall, Parliament Lodges, under the chairmanship of Senator Nasir Mehmood, to review compliance with

directives issued in the previous meeting regarding the transfer and payment of salaries to employees of the former Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD).

The directive was issued in pursuance of the Federal Cabinet decision notified by the Ministry of Housing and Works through a notification dated September 6, 2024.

Panel also finalises report on retired officers occupying govt houses in Islamabad, along with outstanding arrears

According to the latest status report presented before the committee as of March 5, 2026, a total of 3,225 employees from various departments are currently under review with regard to salary payments and transfer status.

The committee was informed that salaries are currently being paid to 2,940 employees, representing 91.1 per cent of the total. These employees have already been absorbed across several federal departments and organisations.

The committee was further informed that in cases where the takeover process has been completed but salary arrangements are still being processed, 185 employees, representing 5.8pc of the total, fall under this category.

Their new departments have approached the Finance Division for allocation of funds during the current financial year. Expressing concern over delays, Chairman Committee Senator Nasir Mehmood remarked that it was surprising that certain matters remained pending despite clear directives from the prime minister.

He directed all concerned departments to submit compliance reports within three days and resolve the matter immediately, while departments requiring additional time were allowed a maximum of seven days to finalise the process.

The committee also deliberated on the issue regarding the status and ownership record of Chamba House in Lahore. The committee was informed that historically, the Pakistan

Public Works Department had served as custodian of lands belonging to the Ministry of Housing and Works.

However, despite repeated requests by the Estate Office for original documentation, no complete property record of Chamba House could be located within Pak PWD archives.

The only available document was a copy of a cheque showing payment for the purchase of the property.

The committee was told that due to the incomplete record, reconciliation and further progress on the matter has remained stalled.

The committee also finalised the report on the Starred Question raised by Senator Shahadat Awan during the Senate sitting held on November 4, 2025. The question sought details of retired government officers currently occupying government accommodation in Islamabad along with the amount of outstanding rent against them.

The committee was informed that the report had been completed and the issue was accordingly disposed of.

The committee took serious notice of the absence of Chairman CDA. Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan said that if Chairman CDA fails to appear in next meeting, he would not attend any further meeting of the Senate Housing and Works Committee.

The chairman of CDA was summoned to the next meeting, as his final warning, failing to which directives will take place under the rules.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026