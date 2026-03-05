E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Bulls regain control, KSE-100 rebounds over 5,400 points

Business Desk Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 02:51pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Pakistan’s benchmark index, the KSE-100, closed in the green on Thursday, gaining 5,433.46 points to settle at 161,210.67. This represents a 3.49 per cent increase from its previous close of 155,777.21 points.

Analysts at Topline Securities noted that “momentum gathered strength as the session progressed”.

By 10:30am it had gained more than 2,000 points, extending its rise to 3,815.48 points by 11:37am. By 1:02pm, the benchmark was up 4,954.54 points before closing with further gains.

Compared to earlier sessions this week, trading on Thursday was marked by relatively lower volatility, with the market holding onto its upward momentum and experiencing only limited pullbacks during the day.

Analysts at Topline Securities observed that “it was not merely a rebound, but a statement rally marked by decisive accumulation and broad-based strength”.

Trading activity remained healthy, with total volume recorded at 402,543,323 shares and a traded value of Rs29,240,310,794.

Among the most actively traded stocks, K-Electric Limited led the list, rising 8.2pc to Rs8.05 on a volume of 115,631,474 shares. It was followed by Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited (R), which fell 18.18pc to Rs0.18 on a volume of 50,032,929 shares. Meanwhile, Unity Foods Limited rose 5.77pc to Rs10.08 at a volume of 48,307,983 shares.

Overall, index-heavy constituents, including The Hub Power Company Limited, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited, Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, Engro Holdings Limited, and Meezan Bank Limited, led the charge, collectively contributing 2,197 points to the benchmark’s gain.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe