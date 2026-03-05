Bulls regain control, KSE-100 rebounds over 5,400 points

Pakistan’s benchmark index, the KSE-100, closed in the green on Thursday, gaining 5,433.46 points to settle at 161,210.67. This represents a 3.49 per cent increase from its previous close of 155,777.21 points.

Analysts at Topline Securities noted that “momentum gathered strength as the session progressed”.

By 10:30am it had gained more than 2,000 points, extending its rise to 3,815.48 points by 11:37am. By 1:02pm, the benchmark was up 4,954.54 points before closing with further gains.

Compared to earlier sessions this week, trading on Thursday was marked by relatively lower volatility, with the market holding onto its upward momentum and experiencing only limited pullbacks during the day.

Analysts at Topline Securities observed that “it was not merely a rebound, but a statement rally marked by decisive accumulation and broad-based strength”.

Trading activity remained healthy, with total volume recorded at 402,543,323 shares and a traded value of Rs29,240,310,794.

Among the most actively traded stocks, K-Electric Limited led the list, rising 8.2pc to Rs8.05 on a volume of 115,631,474 shares. It was followed by Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited (R), which fell 18.18pc to Rs0.18 on a volume of 50,032,929 shares. Meanwhile, Unity Foods Limited rose 5.77pc to Rs10.08 at a volume of 48,307,983 shares.

Overall, index-heavy constituents, including The Hub Power Company Limited, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited, Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, Engro Holdings Limited, and Meezan Bank Limited, led the charge, collectively contributing 2,197 points to the benchmark’s gain.