E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Strasbourg spot on against Reims in French Cup

AFP Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 07:47am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

STRASBOURG: In the end there were enough penalty kicks to go around as Strasbourg converted twice from the spot in the last seven minutes to scratch out a 2-1 French Cup quarter-final win over Reims on Tuesday.

Strasbourg repeatedly came close against their second-tier visitors but the game was still scoreless on 83 minutes when the hosts were awarded a penalty after the ball struck John Patrick on the arm.

Joaquin Panichelli and Paraguayan winger Julio Enciso both stepped up to take the kick.

After a face-off as neither man was prepared to relinquish the ball, diminutive Argentine midfielder Valentin Barco stepped between them and ushered Enciso away.

Panichelli bravely walloped the ball at the middle of the goal as the jubilant striker bounced toward the corner flag.

Four minutes later David Datro Fofana danced past two defenders but was brought down by goalie Alexandre Olliero.

With Panichelli substituted, Enciso had no rivals for the penalty which he also drilled down the middle that made him the top scorer in this year’s cup with six goals.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

AS the confrontation between the US-Israel combine and Iran escalates across the Middle East, increasing regional...
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe