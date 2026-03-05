Strasbourg spot on against Reims in French Cup

STRASBOURG: In the end there were enough penalty kicks to go around as Strasbourg converted twice from the spot in the last seven minutes to scratch out a 2-1 French Cup quarter-final win over Reims on Tuesday.

Strasbourg repeatedly came close against their second-tier visitors but the game was still scoreless on 83 minutes when the hosts were awarded a penalty after the ball struck John Patrick on the arm.

Joaquin Panichelli and Paraguayan winger Julio Enciso both stepped up to take the kick.

After a face-off as neither man was prepared to relinquish the ball, diminutive Argentine midfielder Valentin Barco stepped between them and ushered Enciso away.

Panichelli bravely walloped the ball at the middle of the goal as the jubilant striker bounced toward the corner flag.

Four minutes later David Datro Fofana danced past two defenders but was brought down by goalie Alexandre Olliero.

With Panichelli substituted, Enciso had no rivals for the penalty which he also drilled down the middle that made him the top scorer in this year’s cup with six goals.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026