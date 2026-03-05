E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Four children killed in Djibouti ‘drone strike’

AFP Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 07:18am
ADDIS ABABA: Four children were killed in southern Djibouti in an explosion, authorities said on Tuesday, with a human rights group saying it was a drone strike.

The children died in an explosion in the Dhikil region in Afar, public prosecutor Hassan Mohamed Hassan said in a statement, calling it a tragic event.

Afar’s community feels marginalised by President Ismail Omar Guelleh, a member of the majority Issa community, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1999.

“Two children, aged six and seven (a girl and a boy), were killed at the scene, and on Tuesday two others succumbed to their injuries due to a lack of evacuation and medical care,” the Djiboutian League for Human Rights (LDDH) said in a press release.

The LDDH said the children were tending livestock when the incident took place and that six others were wounded, one seriously. It noted this is the “sixth drone attack in this region against nomadic populations in the space of six months”.

A team has been deployed to the scene to determine the cause of the explosion, prosecutor Hassan added. It follows an incident in Febr­­uary last year, wh­­en authorities claim­­ed to have launched a dr­­­­­one attack near the bor­­­der with Ethiopia, wh­­­­­­i­­­ch killed eight me­­m­­­­­­b­­ers of a rebel gro­up, as well as an unkn­own number of civilians.

The head of state of the small Horn of Africa nation is running for a sixth term in the presidential election on April 10.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

