Man, son shot dead by unknown attackers

GUJRAT: A man and his son were gunned down by unidentified motorcyclists just after Iftar time at Langay village in Mungowal police precincts on Wednesday.

Police sources say that three unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire at Mehmood Ahmed and his son Aftab outside their house, leaving them dead on the spot.

The attackers managed to flee the scene.

On being informed of the double murder, a police team arrived at the spot and after completing the legal formalities shifted the bodies to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital (ABSTH) for autopsy.

A team of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) also inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

A spokesman for Gujrat police says that the case is yet to be lodged, adding that special teams had been constituted to trace and arrest the killers.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026