E-Paper | March 05, 2026

FIA intensifies action against POs, hundi operators in Multan

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 06:46am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone has intensified its crackdown on proclaimed offenders, human smugglers, hawala-hundi operators and individuals involved in illegal deductions from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) funds.

Acting on the directives of FIA Director General Dr Usman Anwar and Director FIA Multan Zone Ataur Rehman, multiple operations were conducted across the region, leading to several arrests.

The FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle team, under the supervision of Deputy Director Multan Hammadur Rehman, carried out a major operation in the riverine (katcha) area along the Chenab River in Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil. During the raid, the team arrested Abdul Razzaq, who was wanted in case No. 468/2025 registered at the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, Islamabad.

According to FIA officials, the suspect, along with his accomplices, allegedly defrauded a complainant of Rs113.6 million by promising to establish a food supply company in Dubai and arrange employment visas. However, he failed to fulfill his commitments after collecting the money. Further investigation is underway.

In a separate operation, the FIA Circle Dera Ghazi Khan arrested Muhammad Luqman, son of Abdul Karim, for his involvement in illegal hawala-hundi transactions linked to the United Arab Emirates. The suspect was taken into custody from Dera Ghazi Khan.

Officials recovered Rs750,000 in cash, a mobile phone, and documentary evidence related to hawala-hundi operations from his possession. The accused failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the recovered amount. A formal investigation has been initiated.

In another development, Shahzaib, son of Sanaullah, was arrested after his bail was cancelled by the Multan High Court. He was nominated in case No. 179/2025 and allegedly acted as a hawala-hundi agent. Authorities confirmed that further interrogation is in progress.

The FIA also continued its crackdown on individuals involved in making illegal deductions from BISP payments meant for deserving beneficiaries.

In two separate actions, suspects Muhammad Aslam and Ahsan Ayaz were arrested after the cancellation of their bail by the Multan High Court. Both were nominated in cases No. 142/2025 and 141/2025 respectively.

According to FIA officials, the accused were operating as BISP device retailers and were allegedly involved in unlawfully deducting amounts from beneficiaries during disbursement of financial assistance.

The FIA spokesperson for Multan Zone stated that investigations in all cases are ongoing and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to eliminating human smuggling, financial fraud and corruption from the region.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe