FIA intensifies action against POs, hundi operators in Multan

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone has intensified its crackdown on proclaimed offenders, human smugglers, hawala-hundi operators and individuals involved in illegal deductions from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) funds.

Acting on the directives of FIA Director General Dr Usman Anwar and Director FIA Multan Zone Ataur Rehman, multiple operations were conducted across the region, leading to several arrests.

The FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle team, under the supervision of Deputy Director Multan Hammadur Rehman, carried out a major operation in the riverine (katcha) area along the Chenab River in Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil. During the raid, the team arrested Abdul Razzaq, who was wanted in case No. 468/2025 registered at the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, Islamabad.

According to FIA officials, the suspect, along with his accomplices, allegedly defrauded a complainant of Rs113.6 million by promising to establish a food supply company in Dubai and arrange employment visas. However, he failed to fulfill his commitments after collecting the money. Further investigation is underway.

In a separate operation, the FIA Circle Dera Ghazi Khan arrested Muhammad Luqman, son of Abdul Karim, for his involvement in illegal hawala-hundi transactions linked to the United Arab Emirates. The suspect was taken into custody from Dera Ghazi Khan.

Officials recovered Rs750,000 in cash, a mobile phone, and documentary evidence related to hawala-hundi operations from his possession. The accused failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the recovered amount. A formal investigation has been initiated.

In another development, Shahzaib, son of Sanaullah, was arrested after his bail was cancelled by the Multan High Court. He was nominated in case No. 179/2025 and allegedly acted as a hawala-hundi agent. Authorities confirmed that further interrogation is in progress.

The FIA also continued its crackdown on individuals involved in making illegal deductions from BISP payments meant for deserving beneficiaries.

In two separate actions, suspects Muhammad Aslam and Ahsan Ayaz were arrested after the cancellation of their bail by the Multan High Court. Both were nominated in cases No. 142/2025 and 141/2025 respectively.

According to FIA officials, the accused were operating as BISP device retailers and were allegedly involved in unlawfully deducting amounts from beneficiaries during disbursement of financial assistance.

The FIA spokesperson for Multan Zone stated that investigations in all cases are ongoing and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to eliminating human smuggling, financial fraud and corruption from the region.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026