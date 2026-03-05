Several IJT activists arrested for ‘bid to block Canal Road’

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday arrested several Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) activists who had gathered at Campus Bridge to protest against the Punjab University (PU) administration for not allowing them to hold an Iftar party on the campus.

As per PU sources, the IJT activists had gathered to block the Canal Road when police approached there and started dispersing them. The police also took several of the students in custody, they say, allegedly for violating Section 144 imposed across the province by the Punjab government.Giving details, the sources say that the IJT activists were holding a protest against the varsity administration following a clash with the PU security guards on Tuesday night, that left 18 persons-- 10 IJT activists and eight guards -- injured.

The sources say that the clash had occurred when the PU security guards barred the IJT activists from holding an Iftar event at the PU Law College on Tuesday evening, where hundreds of students were invited.

Following the clash, the police took seven IJT activists into custody and later registered a case against them.

Sources link arrests to a clash with PU security guards over ‘disallowing an Iftar party’

According to a university spokesperson, individuals, allegedly affiliated with the IJT, carried out a coordinated attack, smashing the windows of a security vehicle and assaulting the guards. Glass bottles were also thrown at the security guards, resulting in multiple injuries to them, he alleged.

The spokesperson stated that the university administration has been taking steps to ensure the rule of law and maintain discipline on the campus. However, some “disruptive elements” are opposed to the enforcement of order in the campus, he claimed.

Reports indicate that after the PU Law College was closed, some individuals attempted to forcibly enter the premises and invite outsiders, to hold an “unauthorised gathering.” When permission to hold the Iftar event was denied, they targeted the PU security guards.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The spokesperson says that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in the “misconduct.” The administration reaffirms that no attempt to sabotage the peaceful academic environment at the varsity will be tolerated, and no group will be allowed to “establish parallel authority” in violation of university or state policies.

On the other hand, IJT spokesperson Osama Habib claims that the IJT was going to hold the Iftar party with permission from the Law College principal, but the security guards barred the students from entering the campus.

He also shared a handwritten “permission letter” allegedly signed by the principal. “The security guards, in police presence, attacked the IJT activists and 10 of them were injured,” he alleges.

“We hold an Iftar party in every department and hostel, but currently we are not being allowed to do so,” he says.

In an application available with Dawn, Punjab University chief security officer retired Col Ashraf Bhatti nominated 22 IJT activists and 30 unidentified persons in the FIR, for allegedly attacking the security guards at the New Campus and injuring them.

Meanwhile, Muslim Town police arrested 10 IJT activists and started investigation.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026