Ombudsman gets Rs63.7m paid in three months

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 06:46am
LAHORE: The Punjab ombudsman office has facilitated the payment of long-pending financial dues amounting to Rs63.7 million to 164 citizens across the province in three months, says a release.

According to the Punjab ombudsman spokesman, the recovered amounts related to educational scholarships, marriage grants, death grants, leave encashment, family pensions, group insurance, financial assistance and other pending government liabilities.

The affected citizens had approached the ombudsman’s office after facing delays or denial of payments by the departments concerned. Taking prompt notice of the complaints, the ombudsman issued directives to the relevant departments, which resulted in the disbursement of Rs22.1m to 21 citizens in arrears pertaining to pending dues in various departments, Rs2.27m to five citizens as family pension, and Rs1.56m to seven citizens as death grant. Furthermore, Rs14.45m were paid to 57 citizens as marriage grant, Rs1.45m to 22 citizens in educational scholarships, Rs2.6m to 12 citizens as financial assistance, and Rs14.4m to 29 citizens from the GP Fund. In addition, Rs1.75m were disbursed to five citizens as leave encashment, Rs1.2m to three citizens as group insurance, and Rs1.87m to three citizens in connection with OSD posts.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

