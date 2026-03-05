‘Nations must attain excellence on intellectual front’

LAHORE: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir has underscored the significance of science, technology, and knowledge in light of the prevailing global challenges.

Addressing an Iftar party organised by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and Mecatech on Wednesday, he said nations aspiring to achieve strength on the defence front must first attain excellence on the intellectual front.

He emphasised that mastery in science and technology, coupled with unity and the elimination of internal divisions, was fundamental to sustainable national progress and development.

Punjab PEC Vice Chairman Sohail Aftab Qureshi highlighted the pressing challenges faced by the engineering sector and stressed that strong and effective collaboration between academia and industry was essential to overcome them.

He urged young engineers to uphold the highest standards of professional integrity and to adopt innovation as a core professional value.

Mecatech CEO Anwarul Haq emphasised the pivotal role engineers play in national development. He said that industries must actively embrace modern technologies to remain competitive and contribute meaningfully to economic growth. At the conclusion of the ceremony, honorary shields were presented to engineers in recognition of their outstanding performance and contributions.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students participated in an Iftar party by the Punjab University People’s Students Federation (PSF) at the new campus.

Punjab PSF President Musa Khokhar was the chief guest.

People’s Youth Organisation’s Asif Baloch, Punjab University PSF President Abdul Rehman Rehmani, Vice President Hafiz Aamir Shehzad, Finance Secretary Mian Saud and Punjab PSF Deputy Information Secretary Kamran Baloch, Lahore PSF President Qamar Khan and others were present.

Mr Khokhar said that they were visiting the new campus to complete the organisation of the student organisation. He said that the student unions should be allowed in the educational institutions and it would provide nursery to the political parties of the country.

He said that they would continue to struggle to ensure democracy in the country and would also start organising conventions to demand rights for students. He said that the students were suffering due to increasing fees in the public and private educational institutions.

Mr Rehmani said that the students were facing several problems in educational institutions including fee rise and shortage of the hostels.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026