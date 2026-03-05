E-Paper | March 05, 2026

‘Nations must attain excellence on intellectual front’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 06:46am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir has underscored the significance of science, technology, and knowledge in light of the prevailing global challenges.

Addressing an Iftar party organised by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and Mecatech on Wednesday, he said nations aspiring to achieve strength on the defence front must first attain excellence on the intellectual front.

He emphasised that mastery in science and technology, coupled with unity and the elimination of internal divisions, was fundamental to sustainable national progress and development.

Punjab PEC Vice Chairman Sohail Aftab Qureshi highlighted the pressing challenges faced by the engineering sector and stressed that strong and effective collaboration between academia and industry was essential to overcome them.

He urged young engineers to uphold the highest standards of professional integrity and to adopt innovation as a core professional value.

Mecatech CEO Anwarul Haq emphasised the pivotal role engineers play in national development. He said that industries must actively embrace modern technologies to remain competitive and contribute meaningfully to economic growth. At the conclusion of the ceremony, honorary shields were presented to engineers in recognition of their outstanding performance and contributions.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students participated in an Iftar party by the Punjab University People’s Students Federation (PSF) at the new campus.

Punjab PSF President Musa Khokhar was the chief guest.

People’s Youth Organisation’s Asif Baloch, Punjab University PSF President Abdul Rehman Rehmani, Vice President Hafiz Aamir Shehzad, Finance Secretary Mian Saud and Punjab PSF Deputy Information Secretary Kamran Baloch, Lahore PSF President Qamar Khan and others were present.

Mr Khokhar said that they were visiting the new campus to complete the organisation of the student organisation. He said that the student unions should be allowed in the educational institutions and it would provide nursery to the political parties of the country.

He said that they would continue to struggle to ensure democracy in the country and would also start organising conventions to demand rights for students. He said that the students were suffering due to increasing fees in the public and private educational institutions.

Mr Rehmani said that the students were facing several problems in educational institutions including fee rise and shortage of the hostels.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe