Gymkhana body finally reaches consensus over chairmanship

LAHORE: The Lahore Gymkhana’s newly-elected Committee of Management (COM) eventually reached a consensus on Wednesday that Salman-Misbah panel nominee Salman Siddique will serve as the committee’s chairman for the first six months from March 4 to Aug 19.

It was also decided that the Monopoly Breakers panel nominee Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera will serve as the committee chairman from August 20 to February 6, 2027. The decision was reached after both panels’ nominees held a meeting and mutually agreed to this arrangement.

The decision of COM chairman was pending since the elections were held on Feb 14 and both panels got evenly split-mandate with six elected members each.

The Gymkhana secretary notified allocation of committees to the convenors – from amongst the elected members.

According to the notification, COM Chairman Salman Siddique had been appointed as convenor of the club’s finance committee, while COM chairman-designate Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera would head the club’s administration and legal affairs committee as the convenor.

In the first six-month tenure of the Salman-Misbah panel, the COM chairman assigned the convenorship of different committees to his panel members.

Mian Misbahur Rehman has been made convenor of the entertainment committee, while Wajid Aziz Khan as convenor of the golf committee; Sarmad Nadeem will look after the guest rooms; Mian Parvez Bhandara has been notified as the convenor new projects and Samaira Nazir as the convenor of food & beverages.

As far as Monopoly Breakers’ panel elected members are concerned, Dr Ali Razaque and Dr Jawad Sajid Khan have been designated as COM member, while the convenorship of committees assigned to Kamran Lashari, Tasneem Noorani and M Zia ur Rehman will be “decided later” – implying that the Monopoly Breakers’ panel elected members would get convenorship of committees, when their member serve as COM chairman from August 20 onwards.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026