Body of youth found hanging at textile mill

KASUR: The B-Division police recovered the body of a youth hanging with a ceiling fan at a textile unit at Chah Bulanda village on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ali (25) and he was the only son of a local trader.

Police said that Ali left his home on Tuesday evening but did not return. Later, while searching for him, the family found him hanging from the ceiling fan at a powerloom factory.

Police shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital for autopsy and were investigating to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.

In a separate case, the Kot Radha Kishan police recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy, who went missing a couple of days ago, from the fields near the Nathowala village.

When informed by the local farmers, police recovered the body of the teenager from the fields. Later, the body was identified as that of Muhammad Afzaal, who was missing since Monday.

While the police were collecting ocular evidence, it claimed to have found one shoe of the deceased from a place where some gypsy families had pitched their tents.

According to some locals, the gypsies had removed their tents on Tuesday and suddenly moved to some undisclosed location.

The Kot Radha Kishan police lodged a case of kidnapping against unidentified accused. The police also shifted the body to the THQ Hospital for autopsy. Police said that it was investigating the matter from various angles, including physical assault.

The Kot Radha Kishan police, in a separate incident, lodged a case against unidentified accused for allegedly kidnapping 13-year-old Muhammad Naeem. Police claimed that Naeem worked at a local auto workshop but did not return home. Police were looking into the matter.

In another incident, the Pattoki police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from the River Ravi near village Bongi Lalo on Wednesday. Police said the woman seemed to be in her 30s.

Police shifted the body to the THQ Hospital for autopsy and were trying to ascertain the identity of the victim.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026