Man held for ‘raping, blackmailing’ girl

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was arrested by Talamba police, Mian Chunnu, Khanewal district, for allegedly raping a girl repeatedly, recording her objectionable videos and extorting money through blackmail.

Complainant ‘S’, in the FIR lodged on Feb 22 under sections 376 and 292 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), alleged that the suspect, ‘A’, promised to marry her, raped her and recorded a video of the episode.

She said that the suspect then kept blackmailing her by threatening to upload the video on social media.

She said the suspect later not only raped her for four months, but also extorted Rs400,000 for deleting the video from his mobile phone.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the suspect and produced him before a judicial magistrate, who granted his three-day physical remand for recovery of the mobile phone used in the crime and the cash he had extorted from the survivor.

BOY RAPED: Mansoorabad police, Faisalabad, arrested on Wednesday six vagabonds for alleged repeated gang-rape of a 12-year-old boy.

Complainant Abdul Rehman of Gulzar Colony stated in the FIR registered under sections 376 and 292 of the PPC that the suspects would take his younger brother ‘R’ to a place in Mananwala locality and

subject him to gang rape on different occasions by threatening to kill him.

The complainant said the suspects also recorded videos of the gang-rape episodes and shared these with different people.

YOUTH MURDERED: A young boy was allegedly murdered over enmity on Wednesday in Noor Park locality.

Complainant Mirza Abdul Rehman said in the FIR registered by Toba city police that his son Tayyab (15) had quarreled with two brothers Shahryar and Ayaza over some petty issue a few days ago and exchanged harsh words with them.

He said that to take revenge, the brothers and their accomplice Zeeshan and an unidentified person overpowered Tayyab when he was passing through the street.

The complainant alleged that one of the suspects, Ayaz, opened fire on him, leaving the boy critically injured.

He was being rushed to the DHQ hospital when he succumbed to his injuries.

Police claim they are conducting raids to arrest the suspects. However, sources say that the suspects have been arrested and being interrogated.

BEE ATTACK: Several students were stung by bees at the Government Girls High School at Chak 153 RB, Chak Jhumra tehsil, Faisalabad, on Wednesday.

As per Rescue 1122, a swarm of bees attacked girl students during school hours.

As a result, several of them were stung by bees and shifted to Sahianwala Rural Health Centre for treatment.

The condition of all the girl students is said to be stable.

ARRESTED: An alleged drug dealer was arrested in injured condition late on Tuesday night after an “encounter” with a team of the Crime Control Department (CCD) at Chak 57 JB, Faisalabad.

Police say that a CCD team led by Iqbal Division in charge Ali Akram Goraya raided a premises to arrest an alleged drug dealer, Nasir Yasin.

Seeing the police, the suspect opened indiscriminate fire. In retaliatory fire by the police, the suspect was injured.

The police arrested and shifted him to Allied Hospital.

The police claimed that the suspect was involved in dozens of drug cases.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026