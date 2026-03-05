E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Tributes paid to power workers dying in harness

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 06:46am
LAHORE: The All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union on Wednesday organised a ceremony to pay tributes to the power department employees who died while performing their duty.

The ceremony was held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall where the families of the deceased workers were invited as “special guests”.

Addressing the gathering, union secretary general Khurshid Ahmed paid rich tributes to the deceased workers.

He said that like the Pakistan Army’s soldiers and officers, the workers of the power department also never hesitate to sacrifice their lives while performing their duties. He praised their spirit and assured their families that the union would always stand by them.

He appealed to power workers not to perform duties without proper safety equipment and a safe working environment.

He also requested the management to ensure the provision of protective gear and equipment, besides safe working conditions, to safeguard the workers.

The event was also attended by labour leaders Osama Tariq, Sajid Kazmi, Haji Mukhtar, Shafqat Javed Butt, Younis Butt, Farman Bhatti, Rizwan Munir, Ijaz Qadri, Hafiz Israr, and Maulvi Javed.

At the conclusion of the event, special prayers were offered for the deceased workers, and for an end to Israeli aggression.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

