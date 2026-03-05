Outlaw arrested in ‘injured condition after encounter’

BAHAWALPUR: The Crime Control Department (CCD) claimed to have arrested a criminal in an injured condition after an encounter near Yazman, about 40kms from here, on Wednesday.

According to CCD officials, a team was deployed at the canal bridge near village 104/ DB. When the team spotted two suspects on a motorcycle, the CCD officials signalled them to stop for their identification. Instead, the motorcyclists allegedly opened firing on the personnel who also retaliated in self-defence.

The motorcyclists in a state of confusion, in their bid to run away collided with a concrete inaugural plaque and fell from the bike. One of them under the cover of darkness fled away from the scene while the second was arrested in injured condition. He was identified as Muhammad Nasir alias Bhola of village 62/ DB in Yazman tehsil and was found involved in many criminal cases.

The snatched motorcycle was recovered from his possession while the CCD registered a case against his fleeing accomplice.

JAIL TERM: Burewala Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Sajjad Afzal handed down 20-year imprisonment each with fine to two drug peddlers in Fazilka police limits in Vehari district.

According to prosecution, Fazilka police had arrested Muhammad Akram and Allah Ditta in 2023 and recovered 17 kg and 220 gram charas from their possession.

After registration of FIR No. 660/ 23 against them, their challan was submitted to the court. Both were sentenced to 20-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs400,000 each.

PROTEST: In pursuance of the call of All-Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) , the local employees of the government departments staged a protest to press for the acceptance of their demands regarding pension and gratuity.

The protesters, including a large number of women employees, staged a sit-in and demanded that the Punjab government withdraw orders regarding the leave encashment and deduction from pensions.

The employees’ leaders announced that they would not compromise on the issue and said that they would continue struggle for the acceptance of their demands.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026