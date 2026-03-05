E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Protesters block road, demand arrest of killer

Our Correspondent Published March 5, 2026
SARGODHA: Protesters on Wednesday blocked the Sargodha-Lahore Road against the alleged murder of a young man by torture of his employer, a landlord in Chak 36/SB, Kandiwal Road.

The protesters, including the relatives of the deceased, placed the body on the road and staged a sit-in. Due to the sit-in, traffic was blocked and long queues of vehicles could be seen on both sides of the road. Traffic was restored after a couple of hours when the authorities assured justice to the aggrieved party.

The protesters said that the young man was allegedly tortured to death and demanded that the incident be investigated and strict legal action taken against those responsible.

The authorities assured them that if the investigation proves violence or any kind of abuse, legal action would be taken against those involved without discrimination.

ACCIDENT: Two persons were killed and as many injured in two separate road accidents on Tuesday.

In one accident, an 18-year-old cyclist, Muhammad Rizwan, who was going to fetch drinking water, was crushed by a speeding tractor trolley near Shahpur Mehboob Colony on Sargodha-Khushab Road and his brother was injured.

In another accident, a 23-year-old youth, Owais Saleem of Chak 91A, died and his 18-year-old brother Abdul Rehman was seriously injured when a speeding dumper crushed their motorcycle near Chak 91 drain on Sargodha-Lahore Road.

They were shifted to the hospital and the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their heirs after necessary action.

The police reached the spot and were investigating.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

