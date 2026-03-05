Injured suspect held after ‘encounter’

SAHIWAL: Following an “encounter” between Harappa police and suspected robbers, occurring near Chak 6/11L on early Wednesday, one of the suspects was arrested in injured condition, while his two accomplices managed to escape.

As per police, a team led by Sub-Inspector Rahat Nazir was on patrol around 4am when they received information about a robbery at the railway level-crossing near Chak 6/11L.

The police team set up a picket near the village.

The police said that three suspects on a motorcycle, when signaled to stop for checking, opened fire.

When the police returned the fire, the suspects took shelter in the fields. Later, during a search, the police found a suspect lying injured in the fields, who was identified as Shahroz, a resident of 1/10- L village.

Quoting the injured suspect, the police said that his accomplices –Zubair Tahir of Shalimar Town and Umar of Harrapa – fled the scene.

The police says that a 30-bore pistol, a mobile phone and a motorcycle were recovered from the arrested suspect.

A Rescue 1122 called by police shifted the injured man to the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital.

The police registered a case under sections 24, 353, 186, and 34 of the PPC, and 13-A of the Arms Ordinance on the complaint of SI Rahat Nazir.

Police started investigations and dispatched teams to arrest the fleeing suspects.

