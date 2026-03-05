E-Paper | March 05, 2026

700 ponds dry up in Punjab’s Cholistan

Our Correspondent Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 10:07am
A shed, set up to store water for cattle in Kotanay Wala, has run dry after the water supply line was damaged.—Photo by Imran Gabol/File
A shed, set up to store water for cattle in Kotanay Wala, has run dry after the water supply line was damaged.—Photo by Imran Gabol/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BAHAWALPUR: Over 700 water ponds have dried up in Cholistan desert due to long dry spell, while remaining 400 hold a small quantity of drinking water.

A meeting chaired by Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza took stock of the situation in the desert on Wednesday.

The meeting was informed that a majority of inhabitants had already moved to green areas for want of water and fodder for their animals.

They were being supplied with drinking water through a network of four pipelines. Beside, there are 90 under-ground water tanks called “kund” where the Cholistanis could store water for quite sometime.

In addition, four water tankers of the Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) were supplying drinking water to desert people while another eight new water bowsers were being purchased for the purpose.

The DC said under an emergency plan, people will be moved to greener places. He directed officials to ensure regular water supply to the people and negligence in this matter would not be tolerated. He said district administration would utilise all available resources to provide relief to the locals.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe