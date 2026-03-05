E-Paper | March 05, 2026

FIA probes ‘human trafficking’ in karate team’s Moscow tour

APP Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 06:46am
PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency, Peshawar Zone, has launched an inquiry after receiving a complaint alleging that the recent visit of the Pakistan Kyokushin Kan Karate team to Moscow, Russia, was misused for human trafficking purposes.

Deputy Director of the FIA Peshawar Zone’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, Rana Shahid Habib, told media representatives here on Wednesday that, based on the complaint received, a thorough scrutiny of all officials and members of the Kyokushin Kan Karate team, who participated in the Moscow event, would be conducted.

According to the complaint, the Nation Cup Karate Tournament, held in Moscow from February 28 to March 2, was allegedly used as a cover to include non-relevant individuals in the team with the intention of facilitating their illegal migration to Europe.

It was further reported that the coaches and several members of the team belonged to Landi Kotal, Khyber district.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

