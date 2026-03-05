Over 150 more schools to switch to double-shift system

PESHAWAR: The elementary and secondary education department is going to shift 158 more schools, including 114 girl schools, to the double-shift system.

Currently, 1,007 double-shift schools are fully functional in the province. Likewise, 100 schools will be upgraded, including primary, middle, and high schools.

Minister for elementary and secondary education Arshad Ayub Khan announced this while speaking at a meeting regarding the double-shift school programme here on Wednesday.

Secretary elementary and secondary education Mohammad Khalid, special secretary Masood Ahmad, chief planning officer Zainullah, director elementary and secondary education Naghmana Sardar, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, the provincial minister said that providing educational facilities to students under the double-shift school programme in the province was a people-friendly initiative of the current government. He stated that the purpose of offering classes in a second shift in schools was to make better use of educational infrastructure and to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

The minister was informed that various non-governmental organisations were cooperating with the government in order to continue the programme and achieve the desired targets.

The provincial minister said that the current government considered the double-shift school programme highly important because it was helping provide quality education to out-of-school children in the province.

He added that in remote areas of the province, girls previously faced significant difficulties and challenges in accessing education, which often left their education incomplete. However, through this second-time programme, girls in remote areas were now able to receive education in schools located near their villages.

He further stated that necessary measures would be taken to expand the programme, and wherever needed, the government would provide full support in that regard.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026