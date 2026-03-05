Two die as jeep falls into Mansehra ravine

MANSEHRA: Two teenage boys were killed, and another sustained critical injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in the Mahandri area of Kaghan Valley here on Wednesday.

Mohammad Sami Khan, a Rescue 1122 official, told reporters that the jeep was on the way to Balakot from Kaghan Valley when the driver, while negotiating a sharp turn, lost control over the vehicle, resulting in it skidding off the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road and plunging into a deep ravine.

The rescuers and locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Kawai, wherefrom the doctors referred them to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, where doctors pronounced Mohammad Sultan and Mohammad Shahid dead.

The police, after lodging an FIR, started an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026