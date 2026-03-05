ANP expresses solidarity with Iran

PESHAWAR: A delegation of the Awami National Party (ANP), led by its provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain, on Tuesday visited the Iranian Consulate in Peshawar and met with Iranian Consul General Ali Banafshehkhah to offer condolences over the martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

According to a press release issued here, the ANP delegation expressed heartfelt sympathies and sorrow over the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others who were martyred alongside him. The delegation also offered prayers for the departed souls and for strength and patience for the bereaved families.

The delegation included ANP provincial senior vice-president Syed Aqil Shah, general secretary Hussain Shah Yousafzai, spokesperson Arsalan Khan Nazim, joint secretary Hamid Toofan, secretary youth affairs Tariq Afghan Advocate, Salar Shakirullah Shinwari and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Hussain said the ANP stood in complete solidarity with the government and people of Iran and shared their grief in this difficult time. He stressed that respect for sovereign states and adherence to international law were essential for durable peace in the region.

He said any attack on the leadership of a country was not only a blow to its sovereignty but also a threat to regional peace and stability. The region, he added, was already suffering from the adverse consequences of unrest and wars and any further escalation would be detrimental to global peace.

The ANP, he said, had consistently raised its voice against imperialist interventions, aggression and the unjustified use of force. Reaffirming the party’s commitment to the philosophy of non-violence espoused by Abdul Ghaffar Khan, he remarked that the teachings of Bacha Khan were more relevant than ever under the present circumstances.

Mr Hussain urged the international community to play an effective role in de-escalation of the situation, promotion of dialogue and protection of human lives. Terror, war and bloodshed were not solutions to conflicts, he said, adding that dialogue, mutual respect and political wisdom were the foundations of lasting peace.

