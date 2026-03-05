Two men shot dead in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Two people were shot dead on Manjiwala link road near Bhana Manjiwala area here on Wednesday.

Police said that the double murder occurred within the limits of Lakki City police station.

The deceased were identified as Asghar Khan, 35, and Yousaf Khan, 37, and their bodies were shifted to the Government City Hospital.

Kiramatullah, 24, brother of the deceased Asghar told the police in his preliminary report that he was at home in Bachkan Ahmadzai when he was informed that his brother and his friend Yousaf Khan had been murdered by unknown armed men near Bhana Manjiwala and their bodies were shifted to the hospital.

He said that he along with the relatives of Yousaf reached the hospital where they found the bodies lying in the post mortem room.

He said that Asghar and his friend had no enmity with anyone.

The police handed over the bodies to the relatives for burial after completing medico legal formalities.

An investigation has been initiated into the double murder after registration of a case against the unknown killers.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026