E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Two men shot dead in Lakki Marwat

Our Correspondent Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 06:46am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAKKI MARWAT: Two people were shot dead on Manjiwala link road near Bhana Manjiwala area here on Wednesday.

Police said that the double murder occurred within the limits of Lakki City police station.

The deceased were identified as Asghar Khan, 35, and Yousaf Khan, 37, and their bodies were shifted to the Government City Hospital.

Kiramatullah, 24, brother of the deceased Asghar told the police in his preliminary report that he was at home in Bachkan Ahmadzai when he was informed that his brother and his friend Yousaf Khan had been murdered by unknown armed men near Bhana Manjiwala and their bodies were shifted to the hospital.

He said that he along with the relatives of Yousaf reached the hospital where they found the bodies lying in the post mortem room.

He said that Asghar and his friend had no enmity with anyone.

The police handed over the bodies to the relatives for burial after completing medico legal formalities.

An investigation has been initiated into the double murder after registration of a case against the unknown killers.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe