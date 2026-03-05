Enhanced security ordered for Chinese workers engaged in Tarbela extension project

HARIPUR: The police on Wednesday asked the management of the Tarbela Power Project-5 (T-5) to ensure that all the deficiencies pointed out during the last joint security audit of the project were removed before the next review in order to provide foolproof security to the workforce, especially the foreingers.

The directives came at a meeting held at the office of district police officer Shafiullah Gandapur here to review security arrangements, particularly for the Chinese nationals working on the project.

Project director Umair Manan, director management Faisal Hayat and director security Col retired Adnan were among those who attended the meeting.

The participants discussed the point-wise observations of the previous joint security audit of the project and the efforts to ensure foolproof security for the staff, especially the foreigners, in line with the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief.

Effective surveillance of entry and exit routes, CCTV coverage and emergency response mechanism were also reviewed.

On the occasion, DPO Gandapur said that T-5 was an important energy project of the country and directly linked to the national economy. “So ensuring foolproof security of foreigners working and living in the project area is of paramount importance,” he said.

He stressed the need for the project management to ensure installation of CCTV cameras on the routes used by the foreigners.

He also directed carrying out the verification of the workers’ credentials engaged in the project in collaboration with the local police, Special Branch and other security institutions without delay.

“The personnel of Wapda security branch must use bulletproof jackets and helmets and ensure effective patrolling in the red zone area with the checking system of visitors further improved.”

Mr Gandapur asked the project’s management to ensure that all the targets set were achieved before the next security audit.

It may be added over 3,000 workers, including Chinese nationals, are engaged with the 1,530MW T-5 project.

World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank have funded the project with their investment share standing at $390 million and $300 million, respectively.

The project is scheduled to be completed by May 2026. On completion, it would increase the total rated power generation capacity of the gigantic Tarbela Dam to 6,418MW from the existing 4,888MW.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026