Abbottabad traffic police being modernised

ABBOTTABAD: The deputy inspector general of police, Hazara, Nasir Mahmood Satti, inaugurated a traffic command and control room and a driving simulator equipped with modern facilities in Abbottabad District to develop the traffic system on modern lines.

According to the details, the DIG Hazara inaugurated the traffic command and control room equipped with modern technology to develop the traffic system on modern lines. SSP Traffic Muhammad Ishtiaq Khan presented a detailed briefing on monitoring of traffic on the main highways and intersections of the city 24/7 through modern CCTV cameras installed at all important places of Abbottabad City to maintain traffic flow and quick response in emergency situations.

The DIG conducted a detailed review of the modern CCTV cameras, monitoring system and communication equipment installed in the traffic command and control room.

He said that suspicious activities could be identified in time with modern cameras and effective monitoring. Under this system, traffic flow will be controlled effectively and accidents can be prevented.

He also visited the Police Driving School and inaugurated a driving simulator equipped with modern facilities. SSP Traffic Muhammad Ishtiaq Khan informed DIG Hazara Nasir Mahmood Satti about the facilities provided to the public at the Police Driving School.

The DIG inspected the modern training facilities established in the Traffic School, awareness programmes related to road safety and various areas of practical training on driving rules and directed the officers concerned to make the training process more effective and more in line with modern requirements.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026