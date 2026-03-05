Young teachers concerned over new semester system

LOWER DIR: The Young Teachers Association (YTA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has voiced concern over what it described as confusion regarding implementation of the new semester system for classes up to grade eight, urging the authorities to clarify the policy to avoid academic disruption.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, YTA provincial president Ataur Rehman said that on December 22, 2025, students from primary to grade eight in winter-zone schools were promoted even if they had secured less than 33 per cent marks in their last semester examinations. He added that textbooks were collected from students immediately after the exams.

He said that under a subsequent decision, students of grades five and eight who had obtained between 33 per cent and 59 per cent marks were required to appear in an entry test.

However, he questioned the status of students who had secured less than 33 per cent marks but were earlier promoted, claiming that ambiguity persisted regarding their academic standing.

The association also expressed concern that students were being asked to appear in a test based on previous class syllabi despite having already submitted their textbooks.

Meanwhile, an official notification issued by the Directorate of Curriculum and Teacher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 1, 2026, stated that the Entry Test–2026 for winter-zone students, who had secured 33 to 59 per cent marks, has been rescheduled from March 7 to March 11 on administrative grounds with the approval of the secretary of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department.

The notification directed district education officers, cluster heads, invigilation staff and school administrations to ensure wide dissemination of the revised test date through official communication and social media.

YTA representatives urged the secretary education and director education to issue clear instructions regarding the academic status of all affected students to prevent loss of the academic year.

Officials of the education department did not immediately respond to requests for further clarification on the concerns raised by the association.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026