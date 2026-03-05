Woman demands ‘fair’ share in property

PESHAWAR: An elderly woman Shah Gul has alleged that she has been deprived of property worth millions of rupees in the Faqirabad area and has appealed to the authorities for justice.

Speaking to the media at the Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, Shah Gul described what she termed ongoing injustice and urged senior officials to take immediate notice of her case and ensure a fair investigation.

She said her late husband, Abdul Wahid, belonged to the Malik family, alleging that after his death her brother-in-law, Ghulam Farid, took control of the entire family property and without taking her into confidence sold several shops and a bungalow.

For the past five years, she claimed, she had been continuously misled, and given only a few hundred thousand rupees from a property worth millions of rupees.

She said the property belonged to her father-in-law, who had passed away around 50 years ago. A two-kanal bungalow located opposite to the stadium within the limits of Faqirabad police station was jointly owned by six brothers and one sister. According to her, the sister received some cash and a separate house as her share, while five of the brothers have since passed away.

Shah Gul alleged that after her husband’s death, her brother-in-law prepared fake documents and sold the two-kanal bungalow to Malik Zardad, son of Jehangir. She said she was not informed about the details of the sale.

She further claimed that about five years ago land in the area was valued at approximately Rs3.5 million per marla, which has now risen to nearly Rs10 million per marla. She alleged that the actual price was concealed to deprive the family of its rightful share.

She also alleged that despite approaching the relevant police station, she did not receive any relief and was forced to visit various offices, further straining her limited resources.

She appealed to philanthropists, the SSP operations Peshawar, the chief minister and other senior officials and relevant institutions to conduct a transparent inquiry and ensure that she and her children were granted their legal rights.

