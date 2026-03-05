Three held with arms in Swabi raid

SWABI: The police on Wednesday seized a cache of arms and arrested three people here in the limits of Zaida police station.

SHO Zaida police station Altaf Khan told Dawn on contact that a police party led by ASP Swabi Mohammad Noman conducted a successful raid on a tip-off and arrested three persons with arms.

He identified the accused as Waqas Mohammad and Suleman, residents of Shahmansoor, and Fawad Ali, resident of Qasimkhel.

The police officer said the accused used to display weapons, spreading fear and panic in the area.

He said the police recovered four Kalakovs, a Kalashnikov, rifles, pistols and 988 cartridges of different bores from their possession.

A case was registered against the accused under the Arms Act and further investigation initiated.

The district police officer has made it clear that indiscriminate action would continue against those possessing and displaying illegal weapons.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026