Starmer says US planes flying out of UK bases ‘special relationship in action’

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has defended his handling of the US-Israeli war against Iran after US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack over the British leader’s initial refusal to allow the Americans to use UK air bases, AFP reports

“American planes are operating out of British bases. That is the special relationship in action,” he told parliament.

“British jets are shooting down drones and missiles to protect American lives in the Middle East on our joint bases. That is the special relationship in action, sharing intelligence every day to keep our people safe,” he said.

“Hanging on to President Trump’s latest words is not the special relationship,” he added.