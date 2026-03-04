PM Shehbaz, Lebanese counterpart agree on urgent need for restraint, de-escalation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a call with his Lebanese counterpart Nawaf Salam discussed the wider regional escalation, with both leaders agreed on the urgent need for restraint, de-escalation, and restoration of peace.

“I spoke with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam today to convey Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Lebanon in the wake of Israeli attacks that have caused tragic loss of life,” the prime minister said on X.

He added Pakistan “firmly supports Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.