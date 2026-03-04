E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Pakistan ‘communicating’ between Riyadh, Tehran: PM’s adviser Rana Sanaullah

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 05:35pm
PM’s political adviser Rana Sanaullah has said Pakistan’s efforts on the diplomatic front are that “this war imposed on Iran ends in some kind of agreement or understanding”.

Asked whether Saudi Arabia and Iran were in direct contact with each other or Islamabad was acting as a mediator, Sanaullah stated, “Pakistan is doing this work of communication.”

Speaking on Geo News, he said PM Shehbaz and FM Ishaq Dar were making efforts so that “Iran’s response to other Muslim and Gulf countries […] this matter does not happen, else it would further weaken Muslim countries’ alliance”.

Iran Israel War

